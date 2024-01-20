Skip to content
Ukraine puts head of banned Communist Party on wanted list

by Igor Kossov January 21, 2024 12:09 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance
Former Communist Party of Ukraine leader Petro Symonenko, archived by Wikimedia from his now-defunct personal website. 

Ukraine's Interior Ministry has put the former head of the banned Ukrainian Communist Party, Petro Symonenko, on a wanted list, according to the ministry's site.

Symonenko fled to Russia in March 2022 and became a deputy head of an international alliance of communist parties, according to Ukrainian investigators.

He appeared at a pro-Russian forum in Minsk in 2022 and supported the invasion of Ukraine.  

He's charged with using the media to call for overthrowing the government and justifying Russia's aggression.  He faces up to five years for the first charge and from five to eight years for the second.    

The Communist Party of Ukraine was founded in 1993, claiming to be the rightful successor to the communist party of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic.

Ukraine's security services have reported that the party supported Russian proxies in Donbas after the 2014 invasion. It was banned in 2015.

Symonenko tried to run in the 2019 presidential election but was prohibited.

Author: Igor Kossov
1:52 PM

Romanian protesters end blockade, Ukraine’s border guard service says.

Romanian protesters have ended their blockade at the Porubne-Siret crossing along the Romanian-Ukrainian border, Border Guard Service reported. The crossing, which borders Chernivtsi Oblast, has been blocked intermittently since Jan. 13, as Romanian farmers and truck drivers cited high business costs.
3:35 AM

Zelensky invites Trump to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has extended an invitation to Donald Trump to visit Kyiv, with a specific condition attached: the former U.S. president must demonstrate his ability to bring an end to the war with Russia within 24 hours, as he once promised.
