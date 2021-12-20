Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Culture, Hot topic, Spotify, Ukraine.ua
Edit post

Ukraine launches its official Spotify account

by Toma Istomina December 20, 2021 11:08 PM 1 min read
Ukraine has launched an official account on Spotify, the world’s leading music streaming platform, on Dec. 20, 2021. The project is aimed to promote contemporary Ukrainian music and culture. (Courtesy)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has launched its official account on Spotify, the world’s most popular music streaming platform, on Dec. 20.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has partnered with the Ukrainian Institute and Slukh, an online media outlet covering music, for this cultural diplomacy project.

“It was created to promote a positive image of Ukraine among foreign audiences through contemporary Ukrainian music in English and Ukrainian,” Slukh wrote on Dec. 20.

The account is called Ukraine.ua. It now offers six playlists themed by moods “that everyone can relate to,” such as inspiration, joy, sadness, motivation.

The playlists feature songs by the giants of the Ukrainian music scene such as rock band Okean Elzy and electronic group Onuka. There are also little-known gems that can be discovered by local and foreign audiences including electronic music DJ and producer Koloah and sexy indie pop band Latexfauna.

The account is aimed to promote not only contemporary Ukrainian music but local culture in general.

The “If you feel glad” playlist is accompanied by a photo of traditional Ukrainian beetroot soup borsch. According to Slukh, the photo symbolizes the happy feeling one experiences when their borsch turns out to be of rich red color.

The “If you feel blue” playlist’s cover image portrays famous Ukrainian cat Stepan, whose chill and relatable looks won him global fame online. Stepan has gone viral after his photos were reposted by pop icon Britney Spears in late November.

Ukraine has invested more money and effort into promoting itself as a tourist and cultural destination over the recent years. In 2018, it developed a modern brand for campaigning that includes the “Ukraine NOW” slogan.

Aside from Spotify, the country now has official Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Spotify is a Swedish company that dominates the international audio streaming market with 381 million users including 172 million paid subscribers.

Toma Istomina
Toma Istomina
Deputy Chief Editor
Toma Istomina is the deputy chief editor of the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked for the Kyiv Post from 2017-2021, first as a staff writer, later taking editor roles. For co-founding the Kyiv Independent, Toma was selected as one of the Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe in 2022. She holds a master’s in international broadcasting from Taras Shevchenko University.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.