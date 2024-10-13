Skip to content
Ukraine is holding front line in Kursk Oblast despite Russian attacks, Zelensky says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 13, 2024 2:11 PM 2 min read
KYIV, UKRAINE - OCTOBER 3: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a press conference on October 3, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived in Kyiv on a visit. He held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Photo by Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops are holding the front line in Russia's Kursk Oblast despite Russian attempts to break through, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 12.

"There were attempts by Russia to push back our positions. But we are holding the defined lines," he said.

Zelensky posted the comments on his official Telegram channel after Russian military sources claimed the prior day to have recaptured nearly two dozen settlements in Kursk Oblast.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), "ISW assesses that Russian forces have likely advanced within at least 13 settlements in Kursk Oblast that Ukrainian forces had previously reportedly operated in as of Oct. 11."

Andrii Kovalenko, the head of the counter-disinformation department at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, also commented on the issue on his Telegram channel on Oct. 12.

"Active fighting continues in Kursk Oblast," he said. "After (Ukrainian troops) partially regained the positions where the Russians had entered, (Russian troops) began to send columns to attack again."

Ukraine launched a cross-border incursion into Kursk Oblast in early August, allegedly seizing around 100 settlements and over 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles). Russia began a counteroffensive in the region in September, with reportedly minimal success.

Earlier in the week, U.S. officials assessed that Ukraine has the ability to hold territory in Kursk Oblast for months.

Ukraine braces for winter freeze amid potential Russian strikes targeting nuclear power
Ukraine is set to face its toughest winter since the start of the full-scale invasion as Russia eyes cutting off its nuclear power after already bombing out capacity from half of its electricity generation sector in large-scale air strikes. For now, Russia is not directly striking the plants with m…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
News Feed

10:26 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs 31 drones overnight.

Russia also attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and two Kh-59 cruise missiles, the Air Force said. The missiles targeted Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Odesa oblasts.
