Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russia’s nuclear industry

This audio is created with AI assistance

On Feb. 5, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry proposed by the National Security Council. The measures target 200 Russian entities and will remain in effect for 50 years.

Among the sanctioned entities is Russia's state nuclear monopoly Rosatom, which illegally operates the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant located in the occupied city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Russia has been using the plant as a tool of nuclear blackmail.

“The terrorist state (Russia) uses the nuclear industry to put pressure on other states and as an element of external expansion,” Zelensky said in a video address on Feb. 5. “All these are sufficient reasons for Russia's nuclear industry to be under global sanctions."

