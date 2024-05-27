Ukraine, IMF begin talks on new financial tranche within Extended Fund Facility

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have started talks on the fourth revision of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, the Finance Ministry reported on May 27.

After the review, nearly $2.2 billion in funds may be allocated in June under the EFF, a four-year funding agreement that will allow Ukraine to access $15.6 billion in financial aid in regular installments.

The EFF is set to provide $5.4 billion in budgetary assistance in 2024, with $880 million already disbursed following a successful review in March.

"We have already successfully passed three reviews of the program and expect to receive the next tranche of about $2.2 billion due to the successful fourth review in June," said Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko.

The parties will discuss Ukraine's performance under the joint financial and economic policies memorandum.

The meetings will be in both online and offline formats. The offline meetings will be held in Warsaw.

The representatives of the Finance Ministry, including Marchenko, the National Bank of Ukraine, as well as from other government agencies will participate in the talks.

Marchenko added that the Finance Ministry, the National Bank, and the IMF continue to work on implementing the jointly defined reforms, ensuring macroeconomic stability, strengthening public administration, economic recovery, and gradual European integration of Ukraine.