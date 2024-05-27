Skip to content
Ukraine, IMF begin talks on new financial tranche within Extended Fund Facility

by Kateryna Hodunova May 27, 2024 3:06 PM 2 min read
The seal of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is seen outside of a headquarters building in Washington, DC on April 7, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)
The Ukrainian government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have started talks on the fourth revision of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, the Finance Ministry reported on May 27.

After the review, nearly $2.2 billion in funds may be allocated in June under the EFF, a four-year funding agreement that will allow Ukraine to access $15.6 billion in financial aid in regular installments.

The EFF is set to provide $5.4 billion in budgetary assistance in 2024, with $880 million already disbursed following a successful review in March.

"We have already successfully passed three reviews of the program and expect to receive the next tranche of about $2.2 billion due to the successful fourth review in June," said Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko.

The parties will discuss Ukraine's performance under the joint financial and economic policies memorandum.

The meetings will be in both online and offline formats. The offline meetings will be held in Warsaw.

The representatives of the Finance Ministry, including Marchenko, the National Bank of Ukraine, as well as from other government agencies will participate in the talks.

Marchenko added that the Finance Ministry, the National Bank, and the IMF continue to work on implementing the jointly defined reforms, ensuring macroeconomic stability, strengthening public administration, economic recovery, and gradual European integration of Ukraine.

Ukrainians have purchased $25 billion in domestic government bonds since start of full-scale war
“Thanks to the funds raised from domestic government bonds, we were able to finance more than 200 days of our security and defense, which is equivalent to 15% of Ukraine’s GDP (gross domestic product) in 2023. Investments in government bonds have become the second largest source of financing for the…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
1:05 PM

Russian strike hits Zaporizhzhia airport terminal.

A Russian attack on May 26 hit the Zaporizhzhia International Airport, said Volodymyr Marchuk, an official at the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, in a comment for the Kyiv Independent on May 27.
1:54 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 28 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 26. No casualties were reported.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.