Ukraine, Germany agree to open 'Unity Hub' for Ukrainian refugees in Berlin

by Kateryna Hodunova February 15, 2025 3:20 PM 2 min read
Ukraine and Germany signed a joint declaration on opening Ukraine's Unity Hubs in Germany to support communication with Ukrainians abroad. The declaration was signed in Munich, Germany, on Feb. 15, 2025. (Olena Zashko / The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's National Unity Minister Oleksii Chernyshov and German Federal Minister for Special Tasks Wolfgang Schmidt signed a joint declaration on Feb. 15, agreeing to open Ukraine's "Unity Hubs" in Berlin.

"The signing of the Joint Declaration of Intent to open the Ukrainian 'Unity Hub' in Berlin is an important step to support our citizens abroad. This is a professional space that brings together community, business, and cultural initiatives," Chernyshov said.

The declaration was signed at the Munich Security Conference as the German government continues to debate the legal status and benefits for Ukrainian refugees in the country.

The hub will provide Ukrainians with access to educational and career opportunities both in Ukraine and in the host country, according to Chernyshov.

The initiative also aims to help Ukrainian refugees adapt, learn, and develop their initiatives in the host country. Meanwhile, the hub will also provide assistance to those who want to return to Ukraine.

Germany has taken in more than 1 million Ukrainian refugees since the start of the full-scale invasion, spending over 20 billion euros ($21.4 billion) on their accommodation and integration, according to Bloomberg.

More than 200,000 Ukrainian refugees have already found jobs in Germany through the government's Jobturbo program, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a conference with citizens and voters of his Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Teltow.

According to Eurostat, over 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees are currently registered for temporary protection to legally access housing, find work, and receive social benefits in EU states. The EU activated the Temporary Protection Directive in March 2022 after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

‘Putin is weak. We must use that’ — Zelensky’s Munich speech in 5 key quotes
President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech on the second day of the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 15 was met with several rounds of applause. The Ukrainian president called for the creation of an “army of Europe” and emphasized the changes in relations between Europe and the U.S. during Donald Trum…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
