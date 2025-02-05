Ukraine extends martial law until May 9

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed into law the extension of martial law and general mobilization from Feb. 8 to May 9.

Zelensky first declared martial law and general mobilization on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia started its full-scale invasionof Ukraine. The measure has been repeatedly extended since then.

The president submitted a proposal to the parliament on Jan. 14 to extend martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days. Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, voted to approve the extension one day later.

The extension of general mobilization and martial law until May 9 coincides with the celebration of Victory Day in Russia. The Kremlin heavily leverages the annual Victory Day celebrations to project military strength and propagate its narrative of Soviet heroism in World War II.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country as they may be called up for military service.

Due to martial law, Ukraine is also unable to hold parliamentary and presidential elections in accordance with the existing legislation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to use the delay to portray Zelensky as "illegitimate," saying that the authority should pass to Parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, a claim rejected by Kyiv as a distortion of the constitution.