Ukraine extends martial law until May 9

by Kateryna Hodunova February 5, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read
An artilleryman of the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces prepares to fire a French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzer toward Russian positions at an undisclosed location in the Donetsk Region on Jan. 6, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Genya Salilov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed into law the extension of martial law and general mobilization from Feb. 8 to May 9.

Zelensky first declared martial law and general mobilization on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia started its full-scale invasionof Ukraine. The measure has been repeatedly extended since then.

The president submitted a proposal to the parliament on Jan. 14 to extend martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days. Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, voted to approve the extension one day later.

The extension of general mobilization and martial law until May 9 coincides with the celebration of Victory Day in Russia. The Kremlin heavily leverages the annual Victory Day celebrations to project military strength and propagate its narrative of Soviet heroism in World War II.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country as they may be called up for military service.

Due to martial law, Ukraine is also unable to hold parliamentary and presidential elections in accordance with the existing legislation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to use the delay to portray Zelensky as "illegitimate," saying that the authority should pass to Parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, a claim rejected by Kyiv as a distortion of the constitution.

Transfer of Ukrainian Air Force personnel to infantry continues despite scandal
The Ukrainian military command’s plan to throw high-skilled Air Force personnel into the infantry was said to be halted when the practice gained nationwide attention, followed by a condemnation from President Volodymyr Zelensky. Soldiers, who spoke to the Kyiv Independent on conditions of anonymity…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
