Ukraine extends cooperation with Norwegian NASAMS systems supplier

by Kateryna Denisova January 16, 2025 12:33 PM 1 min read
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Eirik Lie, executive vice president of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and president of Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace. Photo published on Jan. 16, 2025. (Ukraine's Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv is extending its cooperation with Norwegian defense company Kongsberg, one of the suppliers of NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Jan. 16.

The defense minister met with Eirik Lie, executive vice president of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and president of Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace. The two discussed anti-drone systems and the possibility of localizing their production in Ukraine, as well as the development of maritime capabilities.

Ukraine and Norway also discussed the possibility of integrating Ukrainian-made air defense systems into NASAMS "to increase its effectiveness," Umerov said.

The NASAMS systems have been in service with Ukrainian forces since November 2022, when the U.S. delivered the first batteries amid escalating Russian airstrikes.

Ukraine has lobbied international partners for more air defense capabilities in the wake of intensifying Russian strikes targeting energy infrastructure.

Norway has been one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters in Europe. According to Umerov, Oslo allocated 2 billion euros  ($2.1 billion) for military aid to Ukraine in 2025.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.