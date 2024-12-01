The Week Ahead: Key Developments Impacting Global Politics & Markets

This audio is created with AI assistance

The NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs Meeting will take place in Brussels on Dec. 3-4. The NATO-Ukraine Council meets on Dec. 3, it will consider Ukraine's possible accession to the alliance (Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged colleagues for a formal decision as an outcome) and discuss expectations for the upcoming Trump administration. Foreign ministers will also meet with the King of Jordan.

Romania's top court is set to announce on Dec. 2 whether it will annul the first round of a presidential election. Anti-Western candidate Călin Georgescu's unexpected victory in the first round (vs. earlier polls that mostly gave him 5-8% support) sparked concerns about election interference and prompted a vote recount.

Georgescu, a nationalist candidate, supports Russia and opposes aid for Ukraine while praising 1930s fascist leaders. Despite his claim of having spent no money on his campaign, investigations point to a well-produced and orchestrated effort (with suspicions of Russian involvement).

Pro-Western candidate Elena Lasconi took second place, beating Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu by just 0.3%. If the court upholds the first-round results, Lasconi and Georgescu will compete in a Dec. 8 runoff. However, if the court annuls the results, a new first round could take place on Dec. 15.

The plenary week of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is scheduled for Dec. 3-6. The previous plenary week ended with the cancellation of the Nov. 22 session due to the threat of a Russian strike on the government quarter. Two energy bills, legislation on simplifying economic activity, and regulations regarding debtors may appear on this week's agenda.

Next week may also see the Rada consider a law criminalizing the unauthorized use, sale or distribution of data from public registers. While presented as a security measure, this law is likely directed at constraining press activity. In parallel, Western diplomats are delving into media freedom issues, particularly after Ukrayinska Pravda’s public statements on pressure from the Office of the President.

