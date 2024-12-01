Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
The Week Ahead: Key Developments Impacting Global Politics & Markets

by KI Insights December 1, 2024 2:57 PM 3 min read
Romanian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu gives a statement to the media in the village of Izvorani on Nov. 26, 2024, on the outskirts of Bucharest, Romania. (Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This article is a shortened on-site version of KI Insights' The Week Ahead newsletter covering events from Dec. 2-Dec. 8. Sign up here to start your week with an agenda of Ukraine-related events, delivered directly to your inbox every Sunday.

The NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs Meeting will take place in Brussels on Dec. 3-4. The NATO-Ukraine Council meets on Dec. 3, it will consider Ukraine's possible accession to the alliance (Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged colleagues for a formal decision as an outcome) and discuss expectations for the upcoming Trump administration. Foreign ministers will also meet with the King of Jordan.

Romania's top court is set to announce on Dec. 2 whether it will annul the first round of a presidential election. Anti-Western candidate Călin Georgescu's unexpected victory in the first round (vs. earlier polls that mostly gave him 5-8% support) sparked concerns about election interference and prompted a vote recount.

Georgescu, a nationalist candidate, supports Russia and opposes aid for Ukraine while praising 1930s fascist leaders. Despite his claim of having spent no money on his campaign, investigations point to a well-produced and orchestrated effort (with suspicions of Russian involvement).

Pro-Western candidate Elena Lasconi took second place, beating Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu by just 0.3%. If the court upholds the first-round results, Lasconi and Georgescu will compete in a Dec. 8 runoff. However, if the court annuls the results, a new first round could take place on Dec. 15.

The plenary week of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is scheduled for Dec. 3-6. The previous plenary week ended with the cancellation of the Nov. 22 session due to the threat of a Russian strike on the government quarter. Two energy bills, legislation on simplifying economic activity, and regulations regarding debtors may appear on this week's agenda.

Next week may also see the Rada consider a law criminalizing the unauthorized use, sale or distribution of data from public registers. While presented as a security measure, this law is likely directed at constraining press activity. In parallel, Western diplomats are delving into media freedom issues, particularly after Ukrayinska Pravda’s public statements on pressure from the Office of the President.

If you have an upcoming event that you would like featured in our newsletter, please get in touch via [email protected].

Other events and milestones:

  • Dec. 2-3: The "State of Local Self-Government: Challenges and Prospects" conference will be held in Kyiv, organized by the Association of Ukrainian Cities with the support of the “U-LEAD with Europe” program.
  • Dec. 3: Rebuild Ukraine Business Conference in Toronto, organized by the Canada-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce.
  • Dec. 4: Energy Security Dialogue 2024, Kyiv and online. The discussion will be dedicated to the key energy challenges facing Ukraine and its European partners and will look for solutions to effectively address them. The event is organized by the DiXi Group think tank. Register here.
  • Dec. 5: The European Investment Bank in Ukraine: support for business, online. The Committee on Banking and Financial Services of AHK Ukraine will host this event focusing on business cooperation opportunities and financial support mechanisms for Ukrainian companies. Register here.
  • Dec. 6: The 8th annual Ukrainian Investment Roadshow will take place in London. This established platform brings together Ukraine's leading companies and officials with key international fund managers, bankers and advisors, along with potential strategic investors.
