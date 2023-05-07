Ukraine destroys Russian reconnaissance drone over Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military destroyed a Russian reconnaissance drone over Kyiv on May 6, Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram.

The administration said that according to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damages.

The head of the administration also asked in the post that Kyiv residents not ignore the air raid sirens.

Several Russian drone attacks have occurred over the capital city in recent days. On May 3, Ukraine's military reported that it shot down all the Iranian-made drones that Russia fired at the city.

Two drones were also shot down over Kyiv on April 28, the Kyiv Military Administration reported.