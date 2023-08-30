Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: Ukraine destroyed 43 out of 44 Russian missiles and drones overnight

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 30, 2023 12:02 PM 1 min read
Debris of a missile lays in a park following an attack in Kyiv, on August 30, 2023. (Photo by Roman Pilipey / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched 16 combat drones and 28 cruise missiles at Ukraine last night, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Aug. 30.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 15 of the 16 Shahed kamikaze drones and all 28 of the Kh-101, Kh-55, and Kh-555 missiles, according to the Air Force.

The drones and missiles were shot down above Kyiv, Cherkasy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Zhytomyr oblasts, the Air Force said.

Debris from a drone destroyed by air defense damaged infrastructure in Zhytomyr, including a railway track, according to Governor Vitalii Bunechko.

Oleh Kiper, the governor of Odesa Oblast, said that 8 Russian cruise missiles headed towards Odesa oblast were shot down over the sea.

The authorities in Cherkasy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Zhytomyr oblasts reported that there were no casualties.

In Kyiv, however, falling debris killed two people and injured three others, the Kyiv city military administration reported.

Debris caused a fire in a commercial building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, killing two security guards aged 26 and 36 years old.

Outside the city, 35 emergency service workers were deployed to Kyiv Oblast's Fastiv and Bucha districts due to fires caused by falling debris. A 69-year-old woman, a 43-year-old man, and a 49-year-old man were injured.

Biggest drone attack on Russia, Crimea reported
Russian media reported what appears to be the biggest drone attack on Russian territory and Russian-occupied Crimea overnight on Aug. 30.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.