Air Force: Ukraine destroyed 43 out of 44 Russian missiles and drones overnight

Russia launched 16 combat drones and 28 cruise missiles at Ukraine last night, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Aug. 30.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 15 of the 16 Shahed kamikaze drones and all 28 of the Kh-101, Kh-55, and Kh-555 missiles, according to the Air Force.

The drones and missiles were shot down above Kyiv, Cherkasy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Zhytomyr oblasts, the Air Force said.

Debris from a drone destroyed by air defense damaged infrastructure in Zhytomyr, including a railway track, according to Governor Vitalii Bunechko.

Oleh Kiper, the governor of Odesa Oblast, said that 8 Russian cruise missiles headed towards Odesa oblast were shot down over the sea.

The authorities in Cherkasy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Zhytomyr oblasts reported that there were no casualties.

In Kyiv, however, falling debris killed two people and injured three others, the Kyiv city military administration reported.

Debris caused a fire in a commercial building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, killing two security guards aged 26 and 36 years old.

Outside the city, 35 emergency service workers were deployed to Kyiv Oblast's Fastiv and Bucha districts due to fires caused by falling debris. A 69-year-old woman, a 43-year-old man, and a 49-year-old man were injured.