News Feed, Russia, Sanctions, U.S.
Edit post

Ukraine designates US-based manufacturer as international 'sponsor of war'

by Nate Ostiller February 9, 2024 10:18 AM 2 min read
Remains of a Shahed 136/131 drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S.-based refractory manufacturing company Allied Mineral Products, LLC, has been added to Ukraine's list of "international sponsors of war" for its continued business in Russia, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) announced on Feb. 8.

The "international sponsor of war" list is designed to be "a powerful reputational tool" to encourage the exit of international business from Russia and reduce Moscow's financial ability to continue its war against Ukraine, the NACP explains on its website.

Allied Mineral Products manufactures a variety of refractory products, including heat-resistant materials that can be used in the production of military equipment. The NACP said that the company has maintained a production facility in Tatarstan, Russia, in an area known for the manufacturing of Shahed-type drones.

The unmanned Shahed-type attack drones are often used to attack Ukrainian cities and civilian targets.

The NACP said that Allied Mineral Products has continued to import materials to its facilities in Russia after February 2022 that can be used to produce drones, such as ceramics.

Beyond the import of these components, which the NACP estimates to be worth a total of $3.5 million since April 2022, Allied Mineral Products has also reportedly paid more than $700,000 in taxes to the Russian government in the same time period.

A total of nine U.S. companies have been designated as "international sponsors of war," including large multinational companies like Subway.

Nate Ostiller
Author: Nate Ostiller
Comments

News Feed

8:56 AM

Russia claims it destroyed 19 drones over 4 regions, Black Sea.

The Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing Russia's Defense Ministry, that its air defense "shot down two Ukrainian drones over Kursk Oblast, five over Bryansk Oblast, four over Orlov Oblast, two over Krasnodar Krai, and six over the Black Sea" overnight on Feb. 9.
8:08 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs 10 drones overnight.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 10 of the 16 Shahed-type drones Russia launched from the Cape of Chauda in occupied Crimea and Russia's Kursk region, the Air Force reported on Feb. 9.
5:39 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces launched 41 attacks on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Feb. 8 targeting 11 communities, the regional administration reported. The shelling caused at least 251 explosions in the area.
12:44 AM

US announces ban on import of Russian diamonds.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Feb. 8 imposed a ban on non-industrial diamonds mined in Russia, prohibiting their export regardless of whether they were processed in Russia or substantially transformed in a third country.
8:57 PM

Senate advances Ukraine, Israel aid in procedural vote.

The U.S. Senate voted to proceed with a stripped-down foreign aid package that includes funds for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan without reforms to border policy, potentially paving the way for passage after Republicans blocked a bipartisan border security and foreign aid bill.
8:37 PM

Ukraine returns 100 POWs from Russian captivity.

One hundred Ukrainian prisoners of war have been returned home from Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 8. According to Russia's Defense Ministry, Moscow also received 100 soldiers back.
