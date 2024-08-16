Ukraine can decide how to use Spanish-supplied equipment, Spanish defense minister says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine can determine how and when to use Spanish-supplied equipment, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said during her visit to the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps in Spain, EFE news agency reported on Aug. 16.

Her comment came amid Ukraine's ongoing incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast.

“This is a war and, therefore, Ukraine will use whatever material it deems necessary at any given time,” she said, emphasizing that the equipment provided to Ukraine by Spain is defensive.

Robles noted, however, that she has no information as to whether the Ukrainian military is using Spanish-supplied equipment in Kursk Oblast.

The Spanish defense minister proceeded to say that Ukraine will "always have the support of Spain," as well as that of NATO.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement between the two countries on May 27.

The Canadian Defense Minister issued a similar statement earlier today, saying Ottawa does not have any geographical restrictions for the use by Ukraine of Canadian-donated tanks and armored vehicles.