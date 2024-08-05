Skip to content
Ukraine's 2024 mortality rate is 3 times higher than birth rate, data shows

by Martin Fornusek August 5, 2024 1:51 PM 2 min read
A mural depicting a mother who holds a baby remains on a wall of a damaged due to hostilities residential building on December 24, 2022, in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukraine's birth rate continues its downward trend in 2024, as official data shows one newborn per three deaths in the first six months of the year, the Opendatabot service said on Aug. 5.

Some 87,655 children were born in the first half of 2024, while 250,972 citizens died of various causes during the same period, data shows. The numbers are likely incomplete because of Russia's ongoing occupation of Ukrainian territories.

While the low birth rates and high mortality have been a long-standing issue in Ukraine, the demographic crisis has deepened during the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's full-scale war.

According to data from the Justice Ministry, the most recorded births were in the city of Kyiv (9,695), Lviv Oblast in the west (7,923), and the heavily populated Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (6,962) in the central-eastern part of the country.

The fewest births were recorded in front-line and border oblasts, like Chernihiv (1,904), Sumy (1,798), Zaporizhzhia (1,576), Donetsk (702), and Kherson (221) oblasts. The latter three are under partial occupation by Russia, meaning not all data is available.

Ukraine did not record official data on birth rates in either completely occupied Crimea or almost completely occupied Luhansk Oblast.

Most deaths between January and June 2024 were recorded in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (26,374), northeastern Kharkiv Oblast (17,999), and southern Odesa Oblast (16,085). All three regions are heavily populated and host some of Ukraine's largest cities, though they also suffer regular Russian attacks.

The data cited by Opendatabot did not distinguish between different causes of death.

The birth rate in 2024 is 1.4 times smaller than during a six-month period in 2021 when 132,595 births were recorded. The number of deaths in the same time span in 2021 was 349,041, though this figure was recorded during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2019, the number of deaths during half a year was 304,330, while the number of births was 149,549.

Emigration and refugees is another key factor deepening Ukraine's demographic crisis. Over 6 million Ukrainians remain abroad after they fled the country as a result of Russia's full-scale war. Around 700,000 more people are expected to leave Ukraine in 2024-2025.

The country's population went from its peak of over 50 million in the early 1990s to over 37 million by January 2024. According to one of the U.N.'s projections, the population could drop to 15.3 million by 2100.

Ukraine estimates 700,000 people will leave country in 2024-2025
Ukraine expects 400,000 more people will leave country in 2024 and 300,000 in 2025, according to the National Bank of Ukraine’s (NBU) report published on Aug. 1.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
2:50 AM

Mali breaks diplomatic ties with Ukraine.

The transitional government of Mali is severing diplomatic relations with Ukraine over its alleged support of rebel coalitions, government spokesperson Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga announced on Aug. 4.
