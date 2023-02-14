Ukraine appoints new High Anti-Corruption Court head

This audio is created with AI assistance

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) announced that Vira Mykhailenko is the court’s new head.

The HACC said the decision was reached during a meeting of the court’s judges on Feb. 14.

The position was held by Olena Tanasevych from May 2019 to May 2022, after which Oleh Pavlyshyn acted as the head.

The HACC was created in 2018 to prosecute high-profile corruption cases.

On Feb. 14, Ukraine also dismissed Ivan Rusnak as the country’s First Deputy Defense Minister, instead appointing Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk as his successor.

On Feb. 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky sent an official request to Ukraine's parliament to appoint Vasyl Maliuk as the head of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU).

