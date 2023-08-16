Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine and Romania agree to open new border crossing

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 16, 2023 4:48 PM 2 min read
A truck en route to Romania passes a Romanian border sign at the Porubne-Siret border in Porubne, Ukraine, on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (Andrei Pungovschi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian government has approved a draft agreement with Romania to create a new border crossing in Ukraine's western Zakarpattia Oblast.

The crossing will be between the village of Bila Tserkva in western Ukraine and Sighetu Marmației in northern Romania.

The two settlements are separated by the Tysa River, which forms the border between the two countries.

In June, Ukraine and Moldova signed an agreement on the construction of a bridge across the Dniester River, which divides the two countries. The border crossing will be from Yampil in Vinnytsia Oblast to Cosauti in Moldova.

On June 6, Ukraine signed an agreement, associating Ukraine to the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) program.

The agreement allows Ukraine to apply for EU funding for transport, energy, and digital services that improve connectivity with its western neighbors.

According to Adina Valean, European Commissioner for Transport, Ukraine's entry into the CEF will directly "improve its connectivity with the EU" and allow the government to apply for funding for infrastructure like border crossings.  

"This is a concrete step to further boost Solidarity Lanes and support the reconstruction of Ukraine," Valean added.

The European Commission launched the Solidarity Lanes Action Plan in May 2022 to create alternative logistics routes for Ukraine's exports via rail, road, and inland waterways, following the Russian blockade of its ports. The routes go through Ukraine's western neighbors of Romania, Poland, and Moldova.

Ukraine war latest: Russia launches mass attack on Ukraine, attempts cross-border raid in northern region
Key developments on Aug. 15: * Russian mass missile attack kills 3, injures 27 * Russian missiles fired at Ukraine have 30 foreign-made components, says Yermak * Russian forces attempt cross-border raid in Chernihiv Oblast * Zelensky visits troops southeast * Military reports Russian forces de…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.