Ukraine and Romania agree to open new border crossing

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian government has approved a draft agreement with Romania to create a new border crossing in Ukraine's western Zakarpattia Oblast.

The crossing will be between the village of Bila Tserkva in western Ukraine and Sighetu Marmației in northern Romania.

The two settlements are separated by the Tysa River, which forms the border between the two countries.

In June, Ukraine and Moldova signed an agreement on the construction of a bridge across the Dniester River, which divides the two countries. The border crossing will be from Yampil in Vinnytsia Oblast to Cosauti in Moldova.

On June 6, Ukraine signed an agreement, associating Ukraine to the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) program.

The agreement allows Ukraine to apply for EU funding for transport, energy, and digital services that improve connectivity with its western neighbors.

According to Adina Valean, European Commissioner for Transport, Ukraine's entry into the CEF will directly "improve its connectivity with the EU" and allow the government to apply for funding for infrastructure like border crossings.

"This is a concrete step to further boost Solidarity Lanes and support the reconstruction of Ukraine," Valean added.

The European Commission launched the Solidarity Lanes Action Plan in May 2022 to create alternative logistics routes for Ukraine's exports via rail, road, and inland waterways, following the Russian blockade of its ports. The routes go through Ukraine's western neighbors of Romania, Poland, and Moldova.