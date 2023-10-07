Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine, Japan start negotiations on bilateral security guarantees agreement

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 7, 2023 9:07 PM 1 min read
Ukraine and Japan on the first day of negotiations on the bilateral agreement on security guarantees in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine and Japan have started the first round of negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees, Ukraine's Presidential Office said on Oct. 7.

The talks demonstrate "global support for Ukraine, which goes far beyond Europe and North America," Ihor Zhovka, the lead negotiator and deputy head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, said.

The negotiations with Japan also represent "a confirmation of our strategic partnership," Zhovka said.

The discussions are taking place following the announcement of the Group of 7 (G7) Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which was made public during the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

According to the declaration, each G7 member state will focus on long-term bilateral cooperation to help Ukraine build up a military force capable of defending itself and deterring future Russian aggression, according to the announcement.

A dozen other European countries have also joined the G7 declaration, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in August.

Japan, which currently holds the G7 presidency, is the fourth country with which Ukraine has started negotiations, following Canada, the U.K., and the U.S.

Zhovka recognized the significant "non-lethal, security, humanitarian and financial assistance" Japan has provided to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
