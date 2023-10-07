Ukraine, Japan start negotiations on bilateral security guarantees agreement

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine and Japan have started the first round of negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees, Ukraine's Presidential Office said on Oct. 7.

The talks demonstrate "global support for Ukraine, which goes far beyond Europe and North America," Ihor Zhovka, the lead negotiator and deputy head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, said.

The negotiations with Japan also represent "a confirmation of our strategic partnership," Zhovka said.

The discussions are taking place following the announcement of the Group of 7 (G7) Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which was made public during the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

According to the declaration, each G7 member state will focus on long-term bilateral cooperation to help Ukraine build up a military force capable of defending itself and deterring future Russian aggression, according to the announcement.

A dozen other European countries have also joined the G7 declaration, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in August.

Japan, which currently holds the G7 presidency, is the fourth country with which Ukraine has started negotiations, following Canada, the U.K., and the U.S.

Zhovka recognized the significant "non-lethal, security, humanitarian and financial assistance" Japan has provided to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.