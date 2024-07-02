Ukraine and The Gambia revive diplomatic relations after 20-year pause

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky held his first conversation with Gambian leader Adama Barrow, marking a renewal of diplomatic relations after a 20-year pause.



Zelensky thanked Barrow for The Gambia's participation in the first peace summit, emphasizing that the peace formula is crucial for global security, including food and energy security.



They discussed future potential cooperation between Ukraine and Africa to restore peace and ensure food stability.



Zelensky highlighted Ukraine's role as a key guarantor of food security for Africa and the world and expressed readiness to welcome back Gambian students and expand educational programs. He also expressed his pleasure at resuming high-level contact with The Gambia.



President Volodymyr Zelensky said in December 2023 that one of Ukraine's foreign policy priorities for 2024 is continuing to develop ties with African countries, as Moscow seeks to expand its influence on the continent.



In December 2022, Zelensky said he would like to see Ukraine eventually have a presence in 30 African countries.