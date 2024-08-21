Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Air defense, NATO, Ukraine, Weapons for Ukraine, Western aid
Edit post

Ukraine air defense pledges from some NATO countries not being fulfilled, Bloomberg reports

by Chris York August 21, 2024 9:30 AM 2 min read
A Patriot air defense launcher in an undated picture. (German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Several NATO countries are failing to fulfill pledges to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, Bloomberg reported on Aug. 20, citing undisclosed sources.

At least five systems pledged at last month's NATO Summit in Washington D.C. have failed to materialize so far, the outlet said.

Though it does not mention the specific countries behind the air defense pledges, President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 18 singled out the U.S., U.K., and France during his evening address in which he called on allies to speed up deliveries of promised weapons systems.

"There are no vacations in war," he said, adding: "Decisions are needed, as is timely logistics for the announced aid packages."

Ukraine has been increasingly calling on its allies to bolster its sky shield amid unceasing Russian aerial strikes against population centers and infrastructure sites that are expected to increase as winter approaches.

At last month's NATO Summit, it was announced that the U.S., Germany, and Romania would "rapidly" provide Ukraine with additional Patriot batteries, while the Netherlands would provide components to operate one other Patriot battery.

None have yet been delivered, with the last Patriot system to arrive in Ukraine coming from Germany a few days before the summit began.

Berlin also said this week that it had provided Ukraine with a new short-range IRIS-T system and would provide four additional systems of different ranges by the end of the year.

Spain said it will provide Ukraine with another Hawk air defense battery in September.

Sweden’s Pansarbandvagn 302 approved by Ukraine – but is it any good?
Ukraine announced on Aug. 19 that it had approved Sweden’s Pansarbandvagn 302 (PBV 302) for delivery to its armed forces. The “entire Swedish stock” of the infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) was a part of Stockholm’s largest tranche of military aid for Ukraine worth $1.3 billion, announced in late M…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Chris York
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:03 PM

Ukraine advances 28-35 km in Kursk Oblast, Syrskyi says.

Ukrainian forces have advanced 28-35 kilometers (18-21 miles) into Russia's Kursk Oblast and taken control of 93 settlements, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported at an event chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 20.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.