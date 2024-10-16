Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
UK preparing suggestions to Ukraine's victory plan, Syrskyi says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 16, 2024 10:58 AM 2 min read
Oleksandr Syrskyi awards Ukrainian fighters of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade “Edelweiss” in the Soledar direction on July 2, 2023 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Yuriy Mate/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. is working on its own proposals as part of the practical part of Ukraine's victory plan, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Oct. 16 after a phone call with his British counterpart.

Following a conversation with U.K. Chief of Defense Staff Tony Radakin, Syrskyi said that they discussed the possibility of hitting Russian military targets "in operational and strategic depth."

The news came hours before President Volodymyr Zelensky's expected presentation of the victory plan during an address to parliament. More sensitive details are expected to be revealed only to parliamentary leaders, the parliamentary leader of the ruling party, David Arakhamia, told the Kyiv Independent.

Zelensky was also invited to present his plan at a summit of EU leaders this week. He had already unveiled it to U.S. President Joe Biden and other key partners, including U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"Supply of military equipment and weapons, training of personnel, as well as increasing the effectiveness of the use of high-tech means of destruction are the main pillars of Ukrainian-British military cooperation," Syrskyi added.

Top officials have already revealed certain parts of the plan, namely those related to Western military and political support for Kyiv's struggle against Russia's full-scale invasion.

The key components focus on military, diplomatic, and economic areas, as well as post-war reconstruction. Specific steps include an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO. Ukraine's cross-border incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast also plays a role in creating pressure on Moscow.

Ukraine’s victory plan — what to expect as Zelensky unveils Kyiv’s strategy
“I think part will be declassified, and the other part will be present to the leaders of (parliamentary groups),” David Arakhamia, the leader of Zelensky’s Servant of the People parliamentary group, said in comments for the Kyiv Independent.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:39 AM

Governor orders mandatory evacuation from Kupiansk.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced on Oct. 15 that local authorities would conduct mandatory evacuations of residents living in the city of Kupiansk, as well as three adjacent communities, amid ongoing Russian advances in the region.
