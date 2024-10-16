UK preparing suggestions to Ukraine's victory plan, Syrskyi says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. is working on its own proposals as part of the practical part of Ukraine's victory plan, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Oct. 16 after a phone call with his British counterpart.

Following a conversation with U.K. Chief of Defense Staff Tony Radakin, Syrskyi said that they discussed the possibility of hitting Russian military targets "in operational and strategic depth."

The news came hours before President Volodymyr Zelensky's expected presentation of the victory plan during an address to parliament. More sensitive details are expected to be revealed only to parliamentary leaders, the parliamentary leader of the ruling party, David Arakhamia, told the Kyiv Independent.

Zelensky was also invited to present his plan at a summit of EU leaders this week. He had already unveiled it to U.S. President Joe Biden and other key partners, including U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"Supply of military equipment and weapons, training of personnel, as well as increasing the effectiveness of the use of high-tech means of destruction are the main pillars of Ukrainian-British military cooperation," Syrskyi added.

Top officials have already revealed certain parts of the plan, namely those related to Western military and political support for Kyiv's struggle against Russia's full-scale invasion.

The key components focus on military, diplomatic, and economic areas, as well as post-war reconstruction. Specific steps include an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO. Ukraine's cross-border incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast also plays a role in creating pressure on Moscow.