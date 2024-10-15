Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH TRAILER
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky, Victory Plan, Charles Michel, EU Council
Edit post

European Council's Michel invites Zelensky to present victory plan at EU Summit

by Olena Goncharova October 16, 2024 12:18 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. President Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the European Council Charles Michel attended the European Council Summit on June 27, 2024 in Brussels, Belgium. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

European Council President Charles Michel announced on Oct. 15 that he had invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to present his victory plan for defeating Russia at a summit of EU leaders this week.

Zelensky has been rallying support from Ukraine's Western allies as the Russian invasion drags into its third year and Russian forces continue to make gains along Ukraine's eastern front.

At the Brussels meeting, EU leaders from 27 nations will discuss military aid to Kyiv and measures to strengthen Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which Russian attacks have heavily battered.

Last week, Zelensky made a whirlwind tour of European capitals, visiting Berlin, London, Paris, and Rome, as Ukraine braces for a challenging third winter at war. His visits followed the postponement of U.S. President Joe Biden’s trip to Germany to handle preparations for Hurricane Milton’s approach toward Florida.

Zelensky is pushing for renewed military and financial support from Europe amid concerns that backing could weaken if former U.S. President Donald Trump wins next month's election. Meanwhile, Russian forces continue to make gains along Ukraine's eastern front and target critical energy infrastructure as the winter looms.

Zelensky unveiling victory plan on Oct. 16: part will be disclosed only to parliamentary leaders, top lawmaker says
“I think part will be declassified, and the other part will be present to the leaders of (parliamentary groups),” David Arakhamia, the leader of Zelensky’s Servant of the People parliamentary group, said in comments for the Kyiv Independent.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.