European Council's Michel invites Zelensky to present victory plan at EU Summit

European Council President Charles Michel announced on Oct. 15 that he had invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to present his victory plan for defeating Russia at a summit of EU leaders this week.

Zelensky has been rallying support from Ukraine's Western allies as the Russian invasion drags into its third year and Russian forces continue to make gains along Ukraine's eastern front.

At the Brussels meeting, EU leaders from 27 nations will discuss military aid to Kyiv and measures to strengthen Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which Russian attacks have heavily battered.

Last week, Zelensky made a whirlwind tour of European capitals, visiting Berlin, London, Paris, and Rome, as Ukraine braces for a challenging third winter at war. His visits followed the postponement of U.S. President Joe Biden’s trip to Germany to handle preparations for Hurricane Milton’s approach toward Florida.

Zelensky is pushing for renewed military and financial support from Europe amid concerns that backing could weaken if former U.S. President Donald Trump wins next month's election. Meanwhile, Russian forces continue to make gains along Ukraine's eastern front and target critical energy infrastructure as the winter looms.