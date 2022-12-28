UK to provide Ukraine with Sea King helicopters

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. will supply Ukraine with Sea King helicopters as part of its continued support for Kyiv amid Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry announced on Dec. 28.

On Nov. 23, BBC reported, citing U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, that the U.K. will give three Sea King helicopters to Ukraine.

On Nov. 26, the U.K. Defense Ministry said the U.K. will train 10 Ukrainian military crews to use Sea King helicopters, “enhancing their search and rescue capabilities.”

On Dec. 19, the U.K. said it would deliver "hundreds of thousands of rounds of artillery ammunition" to Ukraine in 2023 under a new $304 million (£250 million) contract. According to the country's government, it "will ensure a constant flow of critical artillery ammunition to Ukraine" throughout the following year.