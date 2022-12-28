Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK to provide Ukraine with Sea King helicopters

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 28, 2022 9:00 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. will supply Ukraine with Sea King helicopters as part of its continued support for Kyiv amid Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry announced on Dec. 28.

On Nov. 23, BBC reported, citing U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, that the U.K. will give three Sea King helicopters to Ukraine.

On Nov. 26, the U.K. Defense Ministry said the U.K. will train 10 Ukrainian military crews to use Sea King helicopters, “enhancing their search and rescue capabilities.”

On Dec. 19, the U.K. said it would deliver "hundreds of thousands of rounds of artillery ammunition" to Ukraine in 2023 under a new $304 million (£250 million) contract. According to the country's government, it "will ensure a constant flow of critical artillery ammunition to Ukraine" throughout the following year.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.