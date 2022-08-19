UK intelligence: Russia probably trying to force Ukraine to maintain forces near Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Aug. 19 in its intelligence update that Russian troops continue to conduct local raids and probing attacks against Ukrainian forces near Kharkiv to force Ukraine to maintain significant forces in the area and to prevent them from being employed as a counter-attack force elsewhere. Kharkiv has suffered because it is 15 km away from the frontline within range of most types of Russian artillery. Multiple rocket launchers and generally inaccurate area weapons have caused devastation across large parts of the city, the ministry said.