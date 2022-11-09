UK intelligence: Crimean Bridge unlikely to be fully operational until next September

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian efforts to repair the Crimean Bridge continue but it is unlikely to be fully operational until at least September 2023, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry.

On Nov. 8, the road bridge connecting Russia and annexed Crimea was closed to allow the installation of a replacement 64-meter span; three more spans will be required to replace the damaged road sections, the ministry reported on Nov. 9.

A briefing provided to Russian President Vladimir Putin added that "works to the other carriageway would cause disruption to road traffic until March 2023," the report reads.

Replacement of the damaged rail bridge, in turn, has been contracted for completion by September 2023.

"The Crimean bridge attack has disrupted Russian logistics supplies for Crimea and southern Ukraine, reducing Russia’s ability to move military equipment and troops into the area by rail or road," the ministry wrote.

The recent attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol and the probable potential withdrawal from the southern city of Kherson "all complicate the Russian government’s ability to paint a picture of military success," the U.K. Defense Ministry added.