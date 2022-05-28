UK Intelligence: Bridgehead near Lyman would give Russia advantage in next phase of Donbas offensive.

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the latest intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, Lyman, Donetsk Oblast, is "strategically important" since it has a major railway junction, along with access to important rail and road bridges over the Siverskyi Donets River. Russian forces are likely to prioritize forcing a crossing of the river in the coming days, the ministry said, while their main effort likely remains 40 kilometers to the east, around the Sievierodonetsk pocket.