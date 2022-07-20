UK Intelligence: Antonivskiy Bridge key vulnerability for Russian troops in Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

The latest U.K. defense intelligence update said Russian troops in occupied Kherson reported on July 19 that the bridge had been hit by Ukrainian forces, but that it is highly likely it is still usable. It is one of the two roads crossing the Dnipro River Russia can use to supply or withdraw its troops. The report also states that Ukrainian forces are holding the line in Donbas, while Russia continues to make minimal gains.