UK freezes $20.5 billion worth of Russian assets

Britain has frozen assets owned by Russian oligarchs, other individuals and entities sanctioned for Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine that together account for $20.5 billion, the U.K. government wrote on Nov. 10.

"Our message is clear: We will not allow Putin to succeed in this brutal war," said the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Andrew Griffith.

Russia has become Britain's most-sanctioned nation, leaving behind Libya and Iran, according to the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation.

Since Russia started its all-out war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, the U.K. has sanctioned over 1,200 individuals and 120 entities in Russia, including high-profile businesspeople, companies, and major politicians, the U.K. government wrote.