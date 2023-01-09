UK Foreign Office: Two British citizens missing in eastern Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United Kingdom’s Foreign Office reported on Jan. 9 that two British citizens, Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry, had gone missing in Ukraine.

“We are supporting the families of two British men who have gone missing in Ukraine,” the office said.

The men were reportedly last seen traveling from Kramatorsk to Soledar in Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 6, according to Sky News.

Currently, Soledar is one of the hottest points of the entire front line in Ukraine.

The salt-mining town is located just 10 kilometers northeast of Bakhmut, which has long been a target of Russia’s Donetsk Oblast offensive.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Bakhmut and Soledar “hold on in spite of everything” and called this area “one of the bloodiest” sites along the front line.