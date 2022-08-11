UK Defense Secretary: Russia’s invasion falters, starts to fail

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Russia’s invasion had “faltered” and was “starting to fail” in a press conference on Aug. 11. “Russia is starting to fail in many areas. They have failed so far and are unlikely to ever succeed in occupying Ukraine,” Wallace said. The press conference with the U.K., Danish, and Ukrainian defense ministers followed the international donors conference where the two countries announced additional military aid for Ukraine.



