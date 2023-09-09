UK Defense Ministry: Ukrainian forces put increasing pressure on Russian defensive lines

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has highly likely redeployed its forces from other areas of the front line as Ukrainian forces advance beyond Robotyne, limiting Russian forces' chances of carrying out offensive operations, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 9.

Ukrainian forces liberated the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in late August, which enables them to continue advancing toward Russian-occupied Tokmak and Melitopol.

Liberating Melitopol would cut off Russia's land route to Crimea.

Ukrainian forces are continuing to advance east of Robotyne and "make gradual tactical advances against Russian positions and attrite Russian forces in the area," the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote.

According to the ministry, it is highly likely that Russia has redeployed forces from other areas of the front line to replace degraded units around Robotyne. The increasing pressure on Russian defensive lines ultimately lowers Russian forces' chances of carrying out offensive operations.

Additionally, Ukrainian forces have maintained pressure on Russian positions south of Bakhmut, making gradual gains between Klishchiivka and Andriivka.