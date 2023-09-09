Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Ukrainian forces put increasing pressure on Russian defensive lines

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 9, 2023 12:29 PM 1 min read
An artillery unit of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces firing an L119 British-made howitzer at the Russian infantry on the eastern front, Ukraine, on June 24, 2023. (Sasha Maslov/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has highly likely redeployed its forces from other areas of the front line as Ukrainian forces advance beyond Robotyne, limiting Russian forces' chances of carrying out offensive operations, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 9.

Ukrainian forces liberated the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in late August, which enables them to continue advancing toward Russian-occupied Tokmak and Melitopol.

Liberating Melitopol would cut off Russia's land route to Crimea.

Ukrainian forces are continuing to advance east of Robotyne and "make gradual tactical advances against Russian positions and attrite Russian forces in the area," the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote.

According to the ministry, it is highly likely that Russia has redeployed forces from other areas of the front line to replace degraded units around Robotyne.  The increasing pressure on Russian defensive lines ultimately lowers Russian forces' chances of carrying out offensive operations.

Additionally, Ukrainian forces have maintained pressure on Russian positions south of Bakhmut, making gradual gains between Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine controls most of Klishchiivka south of Bakhmut, commander says
Key development on Sept. 8: * Ukrainian forces take control of more than half of Klishchiivka south of Bakhmut * Military: Russia prepares strike force near Novoiehorivka in Lyman direction * Russian missiles hit 3 Ukrainian cities, killing 1, injuring more than 70 * Musk denied Kyiv’s request…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.