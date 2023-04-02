UK Defense Ministry: Second group of Ukrainian soldiers completes training on AS-90 howitzers

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Twitter on April 2 that the second group of Ukrainian artillery recruits had completed their training on the formidable AS90 155mm self-propelled gun.

According to the ministry, the program is part of the U.K.’s “enduring commitment to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia.”

Earlier on March 26, Ukrainian soldiers also completed training on operating Challenger 2 tanks in the U.K.

Ukrainian artillery recruits trained to operate the AS90 155mm self-propelled gun in the United Kingdom. (Video by U.K. Defense Ministry/Twitter)

“We have all been hugely impressed with the level of competence displayed and have no doubt that our friends will use the Challenger 2 tanks most effectively in the battles to come as they fight to defend their homeland,” U.K. Lieutenant Colonel John Stone, who oversaw the training, said, as quoted by The Guardian.

In January, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the delivery of 30 AS90 self-propelled 155mm howitzers and 14 Challenger 2 tanks as part of a major package of military aid for Ukraine.