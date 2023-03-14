Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Russia's ammunition shortage behind 'no significant offensives' in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 14, 2023 9:50 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian artillery ammunition deficit, likely aggravating over the recent weeks, has led to "extremely" tight ammunition restrictions in many areas of Ukraine's front line, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on March 14.

"This has almost certainly been a key reason why no Russian formation has recently been able to generate operationally significant offensive action," reads the ministry's latest intelligence update.

According to the ministry, the Russian military has "almost certainly" resorted to issuing old ammunition previously classified as unusable.

The U.K. Defense Ministry also cited Russia's presidential decree of March 3, 2023, which allows Russia's Ministry of Trade and Industry to remove the powers of the defense industries' heads who do not perform production tasks.

Moscow is "increasingly applying the principles of a command economy to its military-industrial complex" as it realizes that its military production capabilities are "a key vulnerability in the increasingly attritional" full-scale war against Ukraine.

Ukraine's Armed Forces are also suffering from ammunition shortages, which Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba recently called the country's "number one problem" in its attempt to fight back Russian forces.

On March 8 in Stockholm, European Union defense ministers agreed to ramp up the supply of ammunition to Ukraine but have yet to reach a "concrete and formal decision."

Season of offensives: What to expect from the spring campaign in Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.