Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Bild: Kuleba urges Germany to speed up ammunition supply, start pilot training

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 12, 2023 11:23 am
Share

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in an interview with the German newspaper Bild on March 12, called on Berlin to speed up the ammunition supply and start training Ukrainian pilots on Western fighter jets. 

Kuleba stressed that the shortage of ammunition is Ukraine’s “number one problem” in its attempt to fight back Russian forces. 

The foreign minister added that during the Munich Security Conference last month, German weapons manufacturers told him they were ready to deliver but were waiting for the government to sign the contracts.

“So the problem lies with the government,” Kuleba was quoted as saying. 

In the interview, Kuleba made clear that he did not expect western allies to give Ukraine the fighter jets it has been asking for any time soon. However, he emphasized that Ukrainian pilots should be trained anyway, so they would be ready once that decision was taken. 

According to Kuleba, Germany’s decision to train Ukrainian pilots would be a “clear message of its political engagement.”

Kuleba also stated that Ukraine will continue to defend Bakhmut despite the intensity of the battles.

“If we withdrew from Bakhmut, what would that change? Russia would take Bakhmut and then continue its offensive against Chasiv Yar, so every town behind Bakhmut could suffer the same fate,” the Foreign Minister said. 

Prior, on March 9, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, said that the importance of holding Bakhmut is “only increasing.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK