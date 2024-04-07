Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Ukraine, Russia, Avdiivka, Vladimir Putin, Russian losses
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Russian daily losses in Ukraine reduced

by Alexander Khrebet April 7, 2024 7:28 PM 3 min read
A Russian serviceman patrols a destroyed residential area in the city of Sievierodonetsk, Donetsk oblast, Ukraine, on July 12, 2022. Sievierodonetsk has been occupied by Russian troops since June 2022. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia's average number of killed and wounded in action has fallen to 913 per day, the U.K.’s Defense Ministry reported in its intelligence update on April 7.

The decrease in losses corresponds with fewer reported attacks over the past month, according to the report.

“The reduction in Russian offensive operations highly likely reflects a series of factors: a period of rest and refit following the capture of Avdiivka, and intent to reduce death notifications during the Russian election,” the ministry said on X.

The Avdiivka offensive was costly for the Russian army. The capture of Avdiivka, a Ukrainian stronghold just outside occupied Donetsk, killed or mangled estimated tens of thousands of Russian soldiers.

Russian forces in Ukraine have sustained 658 losses a day on average since February 2022 with daily losses increasing each year, the ministry said.

“Each year has seen a rise in a daily average loss rate from 400 in 2022 to 693 in 2023, to 913 through the first quarter of 2024. The increase reflects Russia’s ongoing reliance on mass to sustain pressure on the Ukrainian front lines,” the ministry said.

Russia has lost 447,510 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 7. This number includes 820 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day, according to the General Staff.

The General Staff's number could not be independently verified.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed in late February for the first time that 180,000 Russians had been killed in the war, as opposed to 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers. Zelensky added that the exact amount is unknown, and it would only be possible to find out once the territories were liberated.

Meanwhile, Mediazona, a Russian independent media outlet, together with BBC Russia, confirmed through open-source research the names of 49,281 Russian soldiers who had been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Since Mediazona's last update in mid-March, the names of 1,580 Russian soldiers have been added to the list of casualties.

The journalists specify that the actual figures are likely considerably higher since the information they have verified so far comes from public sources, including obituaries, posts by relatives, regional media news, and local authorities' reports.

Since Russia began its all-out war against Ukraine, over 3,300 officers, with 386 holding the rank of Lieutenant Colonel or higher, have been killed in combat in Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg estimated on March 14 that Russia had lost over 350,000 troops in Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Stoltenberg's estimates refer to the total number of killed and injured Russian soldiers and are seemingly in line with estimates made by U.S. officials last month that claim that over 315,000 Russian troops had either been killed or injured so far in the war.

Russia takes Avdiivka at steep price, as Ukraine forced to face shortcomings
The capture of Avdiivka is Russia’s first major achievement in nine months, but it doesn’t leave any side looking good. For Russia, it was a Pyrrhic victory that consumed an army’s worth of equipment and killed or mangled estimated tens of thousands of Russian men to capture
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Alexander Khrebet
Alexander Khrebet
Reporter
Alexander Khrebet is a reporter with the Kyiv Independent. He covers Ukraine’s foreign policy, alleged abuse of power in the country’s military leadership, and reports on the Russian-occupied territories. Alexander is the European Press Prize 2023 winner, the #AllForJan Award 2023 winner and Ukraine's 2022 National Investigative Journalism Award finalist. His was published in the Washington Times and Atlantic Council.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:25 PM

IAEA: Drone detonated at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that a drone detonated on its site on April 7, according to the IAEA. The post did not provide any details about who had launched the drone.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:28 PM

Russian strikes injure 5 in Kharkiv.

The Russian attack struck an industrial zone and a central park in the city. Kharkiv, roughly 40 kilometers (24 miles) south of the Russian border, faces near-daily attacks.
7:30 AM

Russia's attack on Kharkiv injures 3.

Russian forces struck Kharkiv with drones overnight on April 7, damaging a private residence in the city, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Suniehubov reported. A 62-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds.
1:49 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck nine communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 21 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 6. Close to 80 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.