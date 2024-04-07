General Staff: Russia has lost 447,510 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 447,510 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 7.

This number includes 820 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,074 tanks, 13,551 armored fighting vehicles, 15,071 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,316 artillery systems, 1,036 multiple launch rocket systems, 749 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,956 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.