News Feed, Russia, Russian troops, War, Russian losses
General Staff: Russia has lost 447,510 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 7, 2024 9:34 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers participate in a military training drill at an undisclosed location amid Russia's war in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on March 6, 2024. (Jose Colon/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 447,510 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 7.

This number includes 820 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,074 tanks, 13,551 armored fighting vehicles, 15,071 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,316 artillery systems, 1,036 multiple launch rocket systems, 749 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,956 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

7:30 AM

Russia's attack on Kharkiv injures 3.

Russian forces struck Kharkiv with drones overnight on April 7, damaging a private residence in the city, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Suniehubov reported. A 62-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds.
1:49 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck nine communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 21 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 6. Close to 80 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
