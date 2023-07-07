Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Defense Ministry: Russia to move cruise missile-carrying ships to Azov Sea

by Dinara Khalilova July 7, 2023 3:03 PM 1 min read
Russian warships, part of a blockade of Ukrainian ships, are viewed in Sevastopol harbor on March 7, 2014 in Sevastopol, Crimea, Russian-occupied Ukraine. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia will move eight warships, including three Karakurt class corvettes capable of launching Kalibr cruise missiles, to the Azov Sea, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on July 7.

The warships will be commanded by Russia’s newly created Azov Naval District headquartered in the occupied Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, the ministry wrote in its latest intelligence update.

Russia reportedly established the district, subordinate to the Black Sea Fleet, on July 1.

According to the ministry, it will likely focus on logistical and counter-partisan missions, enabling the Black Sea Fleet to concentrate on long-range strike operations and extending its naval power further abroad.

“The Azov Sea is a vital maritime area for Russia because it links its inland waterways to international maritime routes,” reads the report. “In the context of the war, it also offers an alternative military resupply option should Russia’s over-land routes to southern Ukraine be disrupted.”

In its previous intelligence update, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote that Russia had redeployed its military units from strategic Russian regions to counter Ukraine’s large-scale counteroffensive.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

