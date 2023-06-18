Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
UK Defense Ministry: Russia, Ukraine likely experience 'high casualties' during Kyiv's counteroffensive

by Alexander Khrebet June 18, 2023 10:32 AM 1 min read
An aerial view showing the destruction in the front-line city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on May 23, 2023. (Photo: Defense of Ukraine / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russian losses in the south are likely the highest since the peak days of the Battle for Bakhmut in March, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on June 18.

The ministry said that both sides experience “high casualties” in the south, where Russian forces “often conduct relatively effective defensive operations" during Ukraine's counteroffensive.

Ukraine’s forces continue their offensive operations and have made small advances in all directions, according to the report.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported some 1,000 Russian losses in one day, when the most fierce fittings in Bakhmut took place.

The British Defense Ministry estimated in mid-March that over 800 Russian personnel were killed or wounded for each kilometer gained in Bakhmut. The vast majority of them were the Wagner Group mercenaries.

The Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigizhin claimed in late May that his mercenary outfit lost over 20,000 troops, including around 10,000 recruited convicts, during the Battle for Bakhmut.

After almost a year of Russia's assault on the once-flourishing city in Donetsk Oblast, Bakhmut was effectively occupied by Russian troops.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
