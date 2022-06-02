UK Defense Ministry: Russia continues to make 'steady local gains,' takes control of most of Sievierodonetsk.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. defense ministry said in its daily briefing that Ukraine likely still has control over the main road into the Sievierodonetsk pocket but Russia continues to advance despite heavy losses, enabling a heavy concentration of artillery. It is likely that Russia will need a short tactical pause before attempting to cross the Siversky Donets River, a natural barrier that is vital for the Russians to cross as they secure Luhansk Oblast.