Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Uncategorized
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Russia boosts defenses in Zaporizhzhia as fears over Ukraine’s counteroffensive mount

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 8, 2023 10:46 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military has recently been fortifying its defenses in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the UK Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence update on Jan. 8.

The increased fortifications, particularly between the towns of Vasilyvka and Orikhiv of the oblast, suggest that Russia may be anticipating a potential counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces in either Luhansk Oblast or Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

“A major Ukrainian breakthrough in Zaporizhzhia would seriously challenge the viability of Russia’s ‘land bridge’ linking Russia’s Rostov region and Crimea,” the ministry said.

Additionally, the ministry said that a Ukrainian victory in Luhansk would “further undermine Russia’s professed war aim of ‘liberating’ the Donbas.”

According to the British Defense Ministry, the Russian military planners are currently facing a dilemma in deciding which of these potential threats to prioritize in their efforts to counter.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian officials stepped up their rhetoric on the prospects of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said Ukraine was planning a major counteroffensive in spring, while Zelensky said in late December that “Ukraine is on track to victory that all generations have dreamed of.”

Ukraine war latest: Attacks on Ukraine kill civilians in first hours of Putin's 'Christmas truce'
The Kyiv Independent
The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.