Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Defense Ministry: Russia aware campaign falling short of strategic goals

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 12, 2023 12:32 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A decision by the Russian Defense Ministry to replace General Sergei Surovokin with Chief of General Staff Valeriy Gerasimov as commander of Russia's war in Ukraine is a sign the Kremlin is aware it is failing to meet its goals in Ukraine, the U.K Defense Ministry said on Jan. 11.

"This is a significant development in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s approach to managing the war," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

"The deployment of the (Chief of General Staff) as theatre commander is an indicator of the increasing seriousness of the situation Russia is facing, and a clear acknowledgment that the campaign is falling short of Russia’s strategic goals."

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry, the decision is unlikely to please Russian ultra-nationalists and military bloggers who have blamed Gerasimov for Russia's failures on the battlefield in Ukraine.

By contrast, Surovokin, whose position was reduced to deputy commander, has been praised by those communities for taking a “more realistic approach,” the ministry said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
