UK Defense Ministry: Only 'minimal changes' in territorial control along front line in past week.

The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its intelligence update on Aug. 20 that Russian forces had only made small advances in the Donbas from early August and have not taken major efforts to capture more territories in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts in the south where Ukraine appears to be preparing a massive counteroffensive. The ministry noted that the situation is unlikely to significantly change in the next week but increasingly frequent explosions in Russian-occupied territories are "probably stressing Russian logistics and air basing in the south."