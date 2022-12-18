Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Fragile morale still a ‘significant vulnerability’ throughout Russian army

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 18, 2022 10:37 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Fragile morale continues to be “a significant vulnerability” among a large amount of Russian troops, but Moscow’s attempt to raise their motivation through entertainment on the battlefield is unlikely to work, the U.K. Defense Ministry said on Dec. 18.

After a series of humiliating battlefield defeats, Russian troops suffer “very high casualty rates, poor leadership, pay problems, lack of equipment and ammunition, and lack of clarity about the war’s objectives,” according to the ministry’s daily intelligence briefing.

The U.K.’s assessment comes a few days after the Russian Defense Ministry on Dec. 14 announced the establishment of front-line "creative brigades" deployed to bring cultural and artistic events to raise soldiers' morale on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Moscow said its establishment of two such teams consisted of mobilized citizens and professional artists, which included opera singers, actors, and a circus performer.

The newly introduced entertainment program on the battlefield is “unlikely to substantively alleviate these concerns,” it added.

“Military music and organized entertainment for deployed troops have a long history in many militaries, but in Russia, they are strongly intertwined with the Soviet-era concept of ideological political education,” the U.K. Defense Ministry said.

“The creative brigades’ efforts are unlikely to substantively alleviate these concerns.”

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.