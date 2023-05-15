UK Defense Ministry: Russian officials likely to grow concerned over air defense

This audio is created with AI assistance

After several drones struck Russia's Seshcha Airbase in Bryansk Oblast in early May, Russian officials are likely to be concerned over the capacity of the country's air defense, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote on May 15.

The Seshcha Airbase is located 150 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border.

On May 3, several drones struck the airbase, and one An-124 heavy transport aircraft was "likely damaged," the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote.

The Seshcha airbase is a "hub" for Russia's military aviation transport and is used to launch Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones at Kyiv.

Military aviation transport is "essential" for transport across Russia given the size of the country, meaning that Russian leadership will "be concerned" about its air defense capacities, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote.