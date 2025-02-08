UK announces $31 million social recovery aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The UK is allocating 25 million pounds ($31 million) to launch a social recovery initiative in Ukraine called the SPIRIT program, the British government announced on Feb. 8.

Announced during Foreign Secretary David Lammy’s visit to Kyiv, the program is a collaboration between the UK, Ukraine’s government, UNICEF, and the World Bank.

Through the funding, the support will “help Ukraine to meet the varied needs of the population, and accelerate Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic pathway,” the statement read.

The SPIRIT initiative will concentrate on three key priorities: expanding access to quality social services, with at least 10,000 families in ten regions benefiting; establishing an Office of Social Recovery under Ukraine’s Ministry of Social Policy to coordinate reforms and international partnerships; and launching cross-sectoral initiatives in health, economy, and social services to support vulnerable groups.

The program will also provide small grants and training for 100 civil society and local community representatives to expand service delivery and create a sustainable social support system.

With a focus on women, families with children, people with disabilities, the elderly, and veterans, SPIRIT aims to strengthen Ukraine’s institutional capacity to manage the social and economic challenges caused by the war.

“Investing in Ukraine’s social systems is an investment in Ukraine’s people - and we know that Ukraine’s people are its greatest resource,” Martin Harris, UK Ambassador to Ukraine, said of the program.