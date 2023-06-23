Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Turkey issues licenses for producing combat drones in Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek June 23, 2023 1:42 PM 1 min read
A Bayraktar TB2 on display at the Lithuanian Air Force base in Siauliai, Lithuania on July 6, 2022, acquired for Ukraine thanks to a Lithuanian crowdfunding program. (Petras Malukas/AFP via Getty Images
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Turkish company Baykar has received licenses to produce Bayraktar and Akıncı combat drones in Ukraine, the newspaper Yeni Akit reported on June 22, citing the company’s CEO Haluk Bayraktar.

The production of drones is expected to start in 2025 and the total investment into the project is expected to amount to $95.5 million, the newspaper wrote.

Baykar founded Avia Ventures LLC in Ukraine in 2019 with the aim of opening two factories in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced in 2022 that, based on an agreement between Ankara and Kyiv, Baykar would open a factory in Ukraine to produce Bayraktar drones.

This should also include training facilities for pilots, Reznikov added.

The Bayraktar is a medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicle. Turkey has been supplying Bayraktar drones to Ukraine over the past few years.

Russia is also seeking foreign assistance with drone production and working with Iran to construct a drone factory on Russian territory, according to media reports.

Ukraine to receive billions in military aid after Ramstein summit
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on June 15 that the U.S., the U.K., Denmark, the Netherlands, Canada, Germany, Norway, and Italy pledged new military aid packages to Ukraine at the 13th Ramstein-format summit of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) in Brussels.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
