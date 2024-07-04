Skip to content
Tucker Carlson claims an interview with Zelensky is 'coming soon'

by Nate Ostiller July 4, 2024 10:24 AM 2 min read
U.S. far-right political commentator Tucker Carlson speaking at an event in Esztergom, Hungary on Aug. 7, 2021. (Janos Kummer/Getty Images)
U.S. far-right political commentator Tucker Carlson said on July 4 that "it looks like we've got the (President Volodymyr) Zelensky interview," adding that it is "coming soon, we hope."

Ukraine's Presidential Office did not respond to the Kyiv Independent's request for comment about the claimed interview and has not publicly confirmed it as of the time of this publication.

The announcement follows a controversial interview that Carlson held with Russian President Vladimir Putin in February. Carlson was widely criticized for the interview, largely due to his deferential approach to Putin, softball questions, and refusal to hold the Russian president to account.

Carlson said that he has been "trying for two years" to interview Zelensky "and with particular intensity after interviewing Putin." He did not indicate what he said that made Zelensky finally agree.

"The point is to bring Americans much-needed information about the conflict that's completely reshaping their country’s position in the world," Carlson said.

The commentator has been an outspoken opponent of Ukraine and U.S. support for the country.

A former host on Fox News, Carlson has long been criticized for making controversial comments on air and social media, characterized by some as being nativist, racist, and pushing talking points that echo Russian propaganda.

In a June interview with Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump, Carlson claimed, without citing evidence, that "they are selling off land to foreign investors in Ukraine and they will flood Ukraine with third-world immigrants, and Ukraine will not exist in 50 years." He did not specify who "they" referred to.

Author: Nate Ostiller
12:12 AM

Missing Ukrainian journalist found dead in Kharkiv.

Oleksandr Lapshin, a Kharkiv-based journalist and volunteer who disappeared in late May, was found dead on June 29, the head of the investigative department of the police of the Kharkiv Oblast, Serhii Bolvinov told Suspilne on July 3.
6:08 PM

Zelensky says Trump should reveal plan on ending Russia's war.

"If Trump knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. "If there are risks to Ukrainian independence, if we lose statehood — we want to be ready for this, we want to know... We want to understand whether in November we will have the powerful support of the US, or will be all alone."
