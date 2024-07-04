Tucker Carlson claims an interview with Zelensky is 'coming soon'

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. far-right political commentator Tucker Carlson said on July 4 that "it looks like we've got the (President Volodymyr) Zelensky interview," adding that it is "coming soon, we hope."

Ukraine's Presidential Office did not respond to the Kyiv Independent's request for comment about the claimed interview and has not publicly confirmed it as of the time of this publication.

The announcement follows a controversial interview that Carlson held with Russian President Vladimir Putin in February. Carlson was widely criticized for the interview, largely due to his deferential approach to Putin, softball questions, and refusal to hold the Russian president to account.

Carlson said that he has been "trying for two years" to interview Zelensky "and with particular intensity after interviewing Putin." He did not indicate what he said that made Zelensky finally agree.

"The point is to bring Americans much-needed information about the conflict that's completely reshaping their country’s position in the world," Carlson said.

The commentator has been an outspoken opponent of Ukraine and U.S. support for the country.

A former host on Fox News, Carlson has long been criticized for making controversial comments on air and social media, characterized by some as being nativist, racist, and pushing talking points that echo Russian propaganda.

In a June interview with Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump, Carlson claimed, without citing evidence, that "they are selling off land to foreign investors in Ukraine and they will flood Ukraine with third-world immigrants, and Ukraine will not exist in 50 years." He did not specify who "they" referred to.