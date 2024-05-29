Skip to content
Trump suggested he would have bombed Moscow for invading Ukraine, WP reports

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 29, 2024 4:58 PM 2 min read
Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in the South Bronx in New York City, U.S., on May 23, 2024. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump suggested at a fundraising event that he would have bombed Moscow in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Washington Post (WP) reported on May 28, citing several anonymous donors and advisers.

In a piece detailing some of the claims and demands the former U.S. president has made while on a fundraising drive for his current presidential bid, the paper also said he would attack Beijing if China invaded Taiwan on his watch.

According to WP, Trump's comments "surprised some of the donors."

Trump has not publicly threatened to bomb Moscow but, in a phone call leaked in March 2022, Trump told a friend he had privately made such a threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.

Publicly, Trump described Putin as a "genius" in the days leading up to Russia's full-scale invasion when Moscow moved troops into eastern Ukraine.

He has also regularly claimed he could stop the war in Ukraine "in 24 hours" though he has never publicly stated how he would do this.

The Washington Post wrote on April 7, citing anonymous sources, that Trump had privately said he could end it by pressuring Ukraine to cede Crimea and Donbas to Moscow.

According to the Washington Post, Trump also said he believes that both Moscow and Kyiv "want to save face, they want a way out," claiming that Ukrainians in Russian-occupied territories would not object to being part of Russia."

If the deal and the idea is simply to give our territories, then it is very primitive," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in response.

Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 U.S. presidential election, going up against incumbent President Joe Biden.

In a bid to raise the gigantic sums necessary to run a presidential campaign, WP also reports Trump as telling both new and regular donors they would have to significantly increase what they're offering.

One businessman who usually gave Republicans $2-3 million would have to give a $25 million or $50 million contribution or he would not be "very happy."

Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:54 AM

Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 2.

A Russian rocket attack on the village of Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast killed two civilians and injured three others, Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 29.
12:56 AM

Macron: Ukraine must be allowed to strike bases on Russian territory from which missiles are fired.

"We think that we should allow them to neutralize military sites where missiles are fired, from where... Ukraine is attacked," Macron said at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "If we tell them (Ukraine) that you are not allowed to target the place from which missiles are fired, we are in fact telling them that we are providing you with weapons but you cannot defend yourself."
10:38 PM

Parliament speaker dismisses Putin's claims on Zelensky's legitimacy.

According to Ukraine's Constitution, the president fulfills his powers until a newly elected president takes office. Therefore, Volodymyr Zelensky remains and will remain Ukraine's president until the end of martial law," Speaker of Ukraine's parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said.
