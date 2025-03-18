The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

US announces another round of negotiations in Middle East on war in Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova March 18, 2025 9:40 PM 2 min read
President Donald Trump speaks before signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on March 6, 2025 in Washington, DC (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Washington announced on March 18 that another round of talks on the Russian war in Ukraine would "begin immediately" in the Middle East.

The announcement follows a call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which they discussed a 30-day ceasefire proposal and steps to end the war.

"This conflict should never have started and should have been ended long ago with sincere and good faith peace efforts," the White House's statement read.

Putin and Trump agreed that the war needs to end with "a lasting peace," and the first steps towards this will be an energy and infrastructure ceasefire and technical negotiations on implementing a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea.

The negotiations on these matters will "begin immediately" in the Middle East, according to the statement.

Putin and Trump also agreed that there is a need for improved bilateral relations between the U.S. and Russia, saying this cooperation has "a huge upside," including "enormous economic deals and geopolitical stability when peace has been achieved."

Trump called the conversation with Putin "a very good and productive" one.

"Many elements of a contract for peace were discussed, including the fact that thousands of soldiers are being killed, and both President Putin and President Zelensky would like to see it end," the U.S. president wrote on Truth Social.

"That process is now in full force and effect, and we will, hopefully, for the sake of humanity, get the job done!" he added.

Trump also supported an idea proposed by Putin to organize US-Russia hockey matches.

"Donald Trump supported Vladimir Putin’s idea to organize hockey matches in the USA and Russia between Russian and American players playing in the NHL and KHL," the Kremlin said in a readout.

Following the call, Putin has agreed to a 30-day pause on energy infrastructure strikes.

However, the Kremlin demanded a complete cessation of foreign military aid and intelligence to Ukraine as a "key condition for avoiding an escalation of the war."

In addition to halting foreign military aid and intelligence, Russia also called for Ukraine to cease the mobilization and rearmament of its military.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova

