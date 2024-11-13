Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Donald Trump, Trump Ukraine, Matt Gaetz, Republican Party, US assistance to Ukraine
Edit post

Trump nominates loyal backer Matt Gaetz as attorney general

by Olena Goncharova November 14, 2024 12:36 AM 2 min read
Matt Gaetz at "The ABC News Presidential Debate: Race for the White House" held at the National Constitution Center on Sept. 10, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Bryan Dozier/Variety via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President-elect Donald Trump announced Republican U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz as his nominee for attorney general, as he moves quickly to form his Cabinet.

"Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department," Trump said in a statement about the nomination on X. Gaetz's selection will need further confirmation by the Republican-controlled Senate.

Gaetz replied that "It will be an honor to serve as President Trump’s Attorney General!"

According to Trump’s advisers, The attorney general is regarded as the most critical member of the administration after Trump himself, essential for executing mass deportations, pardoning Jan. 6 rioters, and pursuing retribution against those who have prosecuted him over the past four years.

During his first term, Trump grew frustrated with what he viewed as an uncooperative Justice Department, including attorneys general Jeff Sessions, who allowed an investigation into potential 2016 campaign ties to Russia, and Bill Barr, who publicly contradicted Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

A bipartisan committee on Capitol Hill has been investigating Gaetz over longstanding allegations of sexual misconduct, illicit drug use, and other potential ethical violations, the committee announced in June.

The House ethics committee, which is composed of an equal number of Democrats and Republicans, reignited public attention on the scandal surrounding Gaetz, which had quieted after a previous criminal investigation into similar allegations was dropped.

In its statement, the committee noted that it had interviewed dozens of witnesses, issued 25 subpoenas, and reviewed thousands of pages of documents as part of the extensive investigation into Gaetz’s behavior, which originally began in April 2021.

Gaetz has also consistently opposed additional aid to Ukraine and has been vocal about redirecting such funds to domestic priorities, particularly border security.

Earlier this spring, Gaetz proposed an amendment to the Ukraine aid bill that would redirect any funds the U.S. might recover from Ukraine toward building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border—a longstanding objective of President-elect Donald Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

Trump’s administration picks – what do they mean for Russia’s war in Ukraine?
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s first team picks have both positive and negative implications for Ukraine, with Kyiv left guessing what kind of policy they will pursue, according to Ukrainian and Western analysts. Some appointments seem to lean in Kyiv’s favor, while others hint at a more Mosco…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov

Author: Olena Goncharova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:31 PM

Putin cuts payments for wounded in war against Ukraine.

The current maximum amount of compensation is 3 million rubles (nearly $29,000), but the severity of the injury is not considered for its allocation. The change approved by Putin classifies injuries into three categories.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.