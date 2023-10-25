Trump ally, Ukraine-skeptic Mike Johnson moves closer to speakership

This audio is created with AI assistance

House Republicans have nominated Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana as their candidate for the position of speaker. Johnson is one of Donald Trump's most vocal supporters in his attempts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Johnson was elected the Republican speaker nominee on Oct. 24 in an internal vote by the GOP conference during a dramatic day in which Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) won a nomination vote but later dropped out.

GOP members who had been opposed to Johnson's bid voted "present" and the Louisiana Republican prevailed, according to CNN. There were three present votes and 22 members not voting, or absent. Johnson said he would be speaking with those who voted present. "I'll be working with them tonight," he said.

Lawmakers will head to the House floor on Oct. 25 for the final vote.

Republicans for Ukraine, an advocacy group aimed at encouraging support for Ukraine from within the party, gave Johnson an 'F' on their 'report card' that grades Congressional Republicans on their votes for aid and statements about the war.

In May 2022, Johnson voted against a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine. He said at the time: "We should not be sending another $40 billion abroad when our own border is in chaos, American mothers are struggling to find baby formula, gas prices are at record highs, and American families are struggling to make ends meet, without sufficient oversight over where the money will go.”